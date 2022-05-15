-$0.31 EPS Expected for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

CGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

