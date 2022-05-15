-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.41). Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 90,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

