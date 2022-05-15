$0.72 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $209,569,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 623,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.