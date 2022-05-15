$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MBWM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $40.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
