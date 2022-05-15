$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

