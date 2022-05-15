$0.83 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 192,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

