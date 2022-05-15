$0.83 EPS Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

