$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.03. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

