$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.