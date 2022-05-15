$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

AEO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.