$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $22,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 646,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 515,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO opened at $14.35 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

