$1.19 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Masco posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,583,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 1,339.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

