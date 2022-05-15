$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $857.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

