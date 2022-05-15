$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,422 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,276,000. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,100,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

