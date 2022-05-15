$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $94.85 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.