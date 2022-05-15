$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) to report $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WD opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

