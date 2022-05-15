$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year sales of $9.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $229.35 million, with estimates ranging from $214.49 million to $244.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ESS Tech.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE:GWH opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.