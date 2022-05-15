$1.97 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KBH opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $50.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.
KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
