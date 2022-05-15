$1.97 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $50.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

