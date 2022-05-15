$101.13 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $101.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.56 million and the highest is $103.45 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $415.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $427.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $490.69 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

