$101.70 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to post sales of $101.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.90 million to $102.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $113.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $459.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $627.50 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $747.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

