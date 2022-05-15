$12.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will report $12.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $21.30 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 295.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $67.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $91.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.41 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.