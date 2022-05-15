$170.31 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $170.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $176.10 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $189.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $684.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $693.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $735.37 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $739.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -186.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 122.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

