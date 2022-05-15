$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $19.18 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $19.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.49.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

