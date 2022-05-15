$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will post $2.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $11.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $366.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

