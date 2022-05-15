$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.22 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 43.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,026,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 448,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

