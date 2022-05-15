$210.00 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $147.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $855.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $905.30 million, with estimates ranging from $885.60 million to $925.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

