$212.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) to report $212.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.57 million. Invacare posted sales of $225.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $860.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $862.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $894.58 million, with estimates ranging from $880.30 million to $908.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invacare by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invacare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. Invacare has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

