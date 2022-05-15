$218.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to announce $218.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $279.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ opened at $34.21 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $665.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

