$228.30 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) to report $228.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.10 million and the highest is $228.50 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $208.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
