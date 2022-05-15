$290.30 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will report sales of $290.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.16 million. DouYu International reported sales of $328.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $952.61 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,320,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 826,716 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.