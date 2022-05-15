$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.31 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

RSG stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

