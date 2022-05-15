$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to post $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.73 million to $54.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $326.92 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $558.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $448.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.