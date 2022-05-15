$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will report $309.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $43.32 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $989.43 million, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.