$32.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $143.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

RGF opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

