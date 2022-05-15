$327.97 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce $327.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.40 million. ExlService reported sales of $275.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. ExlService has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.