$357.22 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report sales of $357.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.87 million and the highest is $365.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $313.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

