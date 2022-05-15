$357.22 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post sales of $357.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.90 million and the lowest is $345.87 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.