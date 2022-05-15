$4.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.04 and the lowest is $3.96. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $2.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $16.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 57.22%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

