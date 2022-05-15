$473.90 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $473.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $539.80 million. UWM reported sales of $484.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UWM by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UWM by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UWM by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. UWM has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.