$58.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to report $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $55.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $237.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $153,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,541 shares of company stock worth $2,325,146. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,339,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.