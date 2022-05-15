$602.22 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $602.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $593.75 million to $614.27 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

