$64.25 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $258.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $261.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $288.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

