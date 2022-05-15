$670.67 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will report sales of $670.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.80 million. Entegris posted sales of $571.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 56.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

