$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.59 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $273.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AKR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

