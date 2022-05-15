$706.22 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $706.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $596.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $18.97 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

