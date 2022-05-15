$72.21 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report $72.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the lowest is $70.90 million. Heska reported sales of $64.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $287.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $289.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.64 million, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $331.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $88.19 on Friday. Heska has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.