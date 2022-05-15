$73.27 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.20 million and the highest is $73.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $304.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $365.31 million, with estimates ranging from $362.25 million to $367.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 388,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,625. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.