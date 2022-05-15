$734.97 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to post $734.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $730.31 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4,830.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

