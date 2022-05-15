$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the highest is $77.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $324.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.50 million to $328.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $384.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKS opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.