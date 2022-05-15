$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the highest is $77.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $324.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.50 million to $328.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $384.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of STKS opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.41.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
