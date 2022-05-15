$77.36 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will report $77.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.85 million. Porch Group reported sales of $51.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.88 million to $320.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.37 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $455.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

