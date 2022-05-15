$87.99 Million in Sales Expected for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to report $87.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.08 million and the highest is $100.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year sales of $502.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $521.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $818.64 million, with estimates ranging from $755.50 million to $881.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

RDBX stock opened at 2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.07. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

